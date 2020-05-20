Armaan Malik Urges Fans To Report Fake FB Profile, Says 'it's Not Me'

Many celebrities have encountered fraudsters who open fake profiles in their name to lure innocent fans and cheat them with fake tickets, merchandise and all sorts of things. Recently, Bollywood singer Armaan Malik became the victim to such identity theft. The singer himself tweeted about the fake Facebook profile that has been operating in his name.

Armaan Malik warns his fans against fake Facebook profile

Armaan Malik took to Twitter to inform everybody, especially his fans about the fake Facebook profile that carries his name. He warned his fans that the 'Armaan Malik Live' page on Facebook is not him but a fraudster. He also asked everyone to report and block the profile.

Please don’t believe anything that the ‘Armaan Malik Live’ page posts about me or on behalf of me on Facebook. It’s NOT ME. I urge my fans to block or report that page and be careful. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Armaan Malik had recently interacted with netizens on Twitter. A fan told him about the stress and anxiety they are facing during the lockdown. Malik tried to console the fan saying he was also on the "same boat" and they should not worry because it will pass away. He also suggested distracting oneself and added that mobile phones are the "biggest problem" for this.

I was also in the same boat yesterday but don’t worry it’ll all pass. Just distract yourself. Our phones are the biggest problem https://t.co/INCl63DK9V — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 19, 2020

Another fan opened up about their fear of being unable to achieve their dreams. However, Armaan Malik tried to assure them advising to take one day at a time. He also added that currently, everyone is on the same boat so there is nothing to achieve.

I have such days too. But take it one day at a time. Right now we all are in the same boat. There’s no rush to achieve anything. https://t.co/cWozDRR3AB — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 19, 2020

Armaan Malik also posted a video on Twitter talking about the current crisis of Coronavirus pandemic. He urged his fans to take care of themselves as these are very tough times. He also asked everyone to take care of their mental health by meditating and getting proper sleep.

Just wanted to reach out to all those people who might be going through something similar during this #lockdown 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1CV0vwuAJ6 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 25, 2020

In other news, Armaan Malik recently released his new song, Control which is also his first English song. Control grabbed headlines for being featured on Times Square Billboard. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Malik revealed that although there were a lot of international artists with whom he hoped to collaborate on a song, currently he is more focussed on making solo tracks.

The Sooraj Dooba Hai crooner was also asked in the interview how did he plan to divide his time between creating English, Hindi and regional songs. Armaan Malik replied that even though the job was difficult he would try to balance between the three. He also mentioned that he has some exciting projects lined up including some Bollywood numbers.

