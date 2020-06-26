Bharti Singh Announces Khatron Ke Khiladi Comeback In Post With 'stunt Hero' Rohit Shetty

As per reports, the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon make a comeback on television. The 11th season of the show is now going to be shot in Mumbai due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Some episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 were shot in Bulgaria. However, this was before the Coronavirus lockdown was imposed in various countries.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show To Re-start Shoot In June? Bharti Singh Shuts Down Rumours

Comedian Bharti Singh recently confirmed the comeback of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Bharti shared an Instagram post that featured her with the filmmaker and Khatron Ke Khiladi host, Rohit Shetty. The comedian shared two pictures with Rohit Shetty. While Singh appears to be hugging Shetty in the first photograph, the second photograph features her kissing the filmmaker on his cheek. Bharti called Rohit a ‘super hero’ in the caption and also said that he was her favourite director. Further, her caption also confirmed the resumption of the stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Bharti’s caption read, "stunt hero is back❤️ #khatrokekhiladi @itsrohitshetty favourite derctor #respect #stunt #kkk #blessed @colorstv". A lot of fans commented on Bharti Singh's post expressing their excitement for the new season of the popular show.

ALSO READ: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' To Air Fresh Episodes Soon? Dharmesh Yelande Gives Details

Bharti Singh was a contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. The 11th season of the show features 10 participants. As per reports, some of the contestants have already been eliminated from the stunt reality show. The show is set to resume with the remaining contestants, the host, and other crew members.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty Leaves Tejasswi On A Narrow Beam Suspended In The Air

Here’s a list of Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants–

Television star Karan Patel Actress Karishma Tanna RJ Malishka Dance choreographer Dharmesh Yelande Actor Balraj Syal Actress Amruta Khanvilkar Actress Adaa Khan Actor Shivin Narang Actress Rani Chatterjee Actress Tejasswi Prakash

12 years strong:

Khatron Ke Khiladi was initially launched as Fear Factor India on Sony TV. However, the rights were later sold to Colors TV. Further, the name of the show changed to Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show has gained massive traction in the past 12 years. Rohit Shetty is now considered the face of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, the show has also been hosted by Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

ALSO READ: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10': Shivin Narang Steals Balraj Syal's Date Away; Watch Video

Promo Image Source: Bharti Singh's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.