Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arti Singh Shares A Heart-wrenching Experience From Her Past

Bigg Boss 13's Weekend ka Vaar episode got the contestants emotional as they opened up about their heart-wrenching experiences from the past. The team of Chhapaak - Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and Laxmi Agarwal, went inside the house for the weekend special episode. Laxmi's visit left the participants emotional when she shared her struggle and experience.

Later, Laxmi asked each housemate to share their bitter experiences that have shaped their lives and gave them the courage to face the world. She began with sharing her own journey and how she overcame the acid attack incident that changed her life forever.

Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli were among the other contestants who opened up about their bitter past experiences. The participants' bitter confessions on national television also left the audiences stunned.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Creates A Rift Between Arti Singh And Shehnaaz Gill?

Arti Singh, the sister of actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek shared her horrifying experience of being molested by her house servant. She opened up about how he tried to rape her when she was just 13 years old and further added that she jumped off the second floor to escape.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Everything You Need To Know About Contestant Arti Singh

The comedian's sister also revealed that she had panic attacks for a year after the whole incident and it has left a permanent scar on her memory. Arti said she has been able to get over the horrific incident with the help of her mother and Krushna. The actor who has faced a panic attack in the house earlier broke down after the confession.

Apart from Arti, even Vishal Aditya Singh confessed that he was molested by three men at the tender age of 9. Another contestant, Madhurima Tuli also broke down while sharing her experience of being molested by her tutor.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Is A Super Friendly And Strong-headed Person, Says Tina Ahuja

Upcoming episode promo:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Takes A Hilarious Dig At Herself During The Comedy Club Task

Image Courtesy: Arti Singh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.