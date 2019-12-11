Bigg Boss 13: Everything You Need To Know About Contestant Arti Singh

Arti Singh is a well-known model and television actor. She is the niece of well-known Bollywood actor Govinda and sister of comedian and actor Krushna Abhisekh. Arti was born on January 1, 1985, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Her father's name is Atmaprakash and her mother's name is the Padma. The actor is also the cousin sister of Ragini Khanna and Soumya Seth and film director Amit Khanna.

Arti Singh made her television debut with serial Mayaka in 2007 where she portrayed the character of Soni Thakur. The actor also appeared in other primetime shows like Parichay, Uttaran, Devon Ke Dev....... Mahadev, Varis and Udaan to name a few. In 2017, she participated in Box Cricket League. Now, in 2019, Arti participated in the most controversial show Bigg Boss season 13 along with other popular contestants like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla to name a few.

Arti's performance was highly appreciated in serials like Parichay and Uttaran. Arti lost around 8-10 kgs of weight for her character in Parichay. She was also part of the television series Udaan in the year 2019. She has also appeared in many other reality shows like Killer Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah and Comedy Nights Bachao among others.

Bigg Boss 13: A glimpse of Arti Singh from the house

