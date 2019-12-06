Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Is A Super Friendly And Strong-headed Person, Says Tina Ahuja

Tina Ahuja, daughter of well-known Bollywood actor Govinda has opened up about her cousin Arti Singh and gave her best wishes hoping that she wins the ongoing reality game show Bigg Boss 13. Arti Singh made it to Bigg Boss for its 13th season and is quite a popular housemate. Arti was looked upon as a bystander at the beginning of her Bigg Boss journey, but now she is more vocal about her views and participates in discussions. Arti is also grabbing the limelight in the show for her more open and bold avatar.

Tina opens up on cousin Arti Singh:

In an interview with a leading daily, Tina expressed her views on cousin Arti Singh. The actor said that Arti is a super friendly and strong-headed person at the same time. Such a powerful combination has carried Arti a long way to success as for now. The actor said that she wishes her all the best and hopes that she wins this season of Bigg Boss.

Tina also spoke in the interview about Arti's journey inside the house. To this, the actor replied that lately, she is not following the show and so she would not be able to comment on her journey in the show. The actor added that the songs are keeping her on toes and so she has been travelling to major metro cities in the north to promote them. She is also an early sleeper and believes in early to bed and early to rise proverb. That is why she has hardly watched any of the episodes of Bigg Boss. Nevertheless, she wished her cousin all the best for the journey.

Tina also expressed her desire to work with her father Govinda and said that she has already worked a lot with Govinda behind the cameras and has even learnt a lot of things from him. She further added that she and Govinda always wanted to share the silver screen once but they are waiting for the right project. She said that the project must be something really special and full-on Govinda style.

On the professional front, Tina Ahuja has featured in two singles that were recently released and she is overwhelmed with the appreciation and love she received for both the songs. The songs are titled Ranjha and Milo Na Tum Toh. She said that audiences have loved her work and it is like a breath of fresh air in the world where audiences are bombarded with remixes of popular songs.

