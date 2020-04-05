Did 'Ramayan' star Arun Govil join Twitter? Stars welcome 'Lord Ram', netizens divided

The world is facing a hard time with the COVID-19 pandemic at the moment, but the government is taking all possible efforts for its citizens. Apart from the steps taken to contain the virus, it also tried to keep the audiences engaged amid the 21-day lockdown by announcing the rerun of iconic shows of the ‘80s and ‘90s like Ramayan and Mahabharat. The shows are setting records as far as the TV ratings are concerned, with the former getting the highest ratings for a TV show since 2015.

Even the actors who were a part of it then have reshot to fame. One of them has been Arun Govli, who is known more as ‘Lord Ram’ than his real name, due to his humongous popularity in that era. Be it his statement about the rerun or his family enjoying the show, the actor has become a part of headlines again.

Amid the popularity, it seemed the actor felt it was the right time to join Twitter. Well, that’s what a new handle claimed at least. A Twitter profile with the username @TheArunGovil, with a more recent picture of Arun Govil than as Lord Ram, wrote, “Finally I joined Twitter. Jai Shri Ram.”

Finally I Joined Twitter.



Jai Shri Ram — Arun Govil (@TheArunGovil) April 4, 2020

The handle picked 27.9 K followers till the time of publishing this story, and also shared numerous other stills from the show, while expressing his take on it.

Paresh Rawal was among the major names to welcome the actor and wrote, “Swagat hai.”

Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandiliyaa also echoed ‘Jai Shri Raam’. Music composers Meet Bros were among those who followed him.

However, many netizens claimed that the account was fake. Many of them pointed out to another handle @arungovil12.

Fake account hai

Real account handle is @arungovil12 — Mahavir Jain (@jmyhi31) April 4, 2020

This is fake account. The real Arun govil. Account is @arungovil12. He's already in Twitter for a long time. — Little Hummingbird (@LittleHummingb8) April 5, 2020

Fake — CoronaFighters (@rocking_duniya) April 4, 2020

Fake ? — Arya Arun 🕉️ (@AryaAru40407684) April 5, 2020

The account @arungovil12 has posts right up till 2016, but is also unverified.

One user pointed out another account @realarungovil that had the same profile picture, description and cover photo as @thearungovil, that was the latest account. Some had fun-filled reactions to it too.

Agar real nhi nikle toh 14 varsh tak block kar dunga Ramji — Benjamin NitinYahoo (@hashtag_nitin) April 4, 2020

It is not clear yet which is the real account, and only a new photo or video from that account will be able to confirm it, till Twitter verifies it.

Nitin Bharadwaj, who played Krishna in Mahabharat, had also joined Instagram recently.

Meanwhile, viewers have been lapping up the reruns of Ramayana. They have been expressing excitement with memes and sharing their thoughts on Twitter. The show is airing at 9am and 9pm everyday on DD National.

