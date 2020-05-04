Arun Govil Reveals His Favourite 'Ramayan' Character Other Than Ram During #AskArun

Arun Govil recently conducted a #AskArun session on Twitter. The Ramayan actor interacted with fans as the show Uttar Ramayan's final episode aired yesterday. During his #AskArun session, a fan asked him who was his favourite Ramayan character apart from Ram and the actor happily answered.

Arun Govil favourite 'Ramayan' characters revealed

Arun Govil is considered to be one of the most famous faces in the Indian television industry. Govil shot to fame when he starred in the Ramanand Sagar TV series Ramayan. Although the show was produced a decade ago, it is still considered to be one of the finest TV shows in India. Amidst the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, Ramayan had got a re-run.

In the #AskArun session, a fan asked him “what was the main reason for Ramayan’s success?” Arun Govil responded to this question by writing, “Prabhu Kripa (By god’s grace)”. Another fan asked him, “which was the most difficult scene to film from Ramayan? Govil stated, “hearing the news of King Dashrath’s death and reacting on that”.

hearing the news of King Dashrath' death and reacting on that. https://t.co/yvK7mvidKa — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

But, one question that popped up during the Q&A session grabbed all the spotlight. This fan asked him,“Sir your favourite character apart from Shri Ram? #AskArun”. Arun Govil was quick to respond to this question. He wrote, “Hanumanji and Raavan.”

Hanumanji and Raavan https://t.co/9I5sWUndJq — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

Apart from this question, fans even asked Arun Govil about his films and his process about adapting and studying a character. During this #AskArun session, somebody asked the Ramayan actor, “Before doing the role of Lord Ram, did you do any research like reading versions of Ramayan like Valmiki Ramayan, Kamban Ramayan, and Ramcharitmanas”? Arun Govil replied, “One has to do the homework before playing any character”.

one has to do the home work before playing any character. https://t.co/cchpiFqYTm — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

