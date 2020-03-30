The Debate
After 'Ramayan', Doordarshan To Bring Back 'Circus' And 'Byomkesh Bakshi'; Check Details

Television News

After re-running Ramayan and Mahabharat on public demand, DD channel also announces the re-run of Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi. Read on to know details.

ramayan

Last week when Doordarshan announced the re-run of Dayanand Sagar's Ramayan, the news turned into a delight for many Indians who are pushed indoors. After the netizens took the internet by storm, the channel also decided to re-run Mahabharat. Adding another popular serial to the re-run schedule, Byomkesh Bakshi and Circus will also mark its comeback on the TV screens. 

READ | After 'Ramayan', BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' Too Makes A Comeback On DD National

As the shooting schedules for films, web-series, and serials are currently on hold, most of the channels started repeat telecast of their on-going shows. But interestingly, Doordarshan took the audience down to the memory lane as they announced the re-run of Ramayan and Mahabharat. Not only the two epic period-dramas, but it also announced to re-telecast Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi on DD National at 8 pm and 11 am respectively. 

Check out the tweets below for more details

 

WATCH | Ramayan's Comeback On DD Sees Indians Glued To Their TV Screens Amid Coronavirus

Details about Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi

Circus 

The television-series has a total of 1 season with 19 episodes. The storyline of the comedy-drama unfolds the lives of the circus artists. The serial throws light on the circus artists' daily routines surviving the twists and turns life gives them.

READ | Ramayana Makes A Comeback On Screens, Viewers Demand Return Of 'Malgudi Days', 'Flop Show' 

Byomkesh Bakshi 

Byomkesh Bakshi is a documentary on the critically acclaimed TV character Byomkesh Bakshi, who is a Bengali detective. The fictional character investigated several mysterious cases with his friend and assistant Ajit Bandyopadhyay. Though the series has only 34 episodes, it left a lasting impression on the audience. 

READ | How To Watch DD National Online So As Not To Miss The Ramayan And Mahabharat Reruns

 

 

