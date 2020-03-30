After 'Ramayan', Doordarshan To Bring Back 'Circus' And 'Byomkesh Bakshi'; Check Details

Last week when Doordarshan announced the re-run of Dayanand Sagar's Ramayan, the news turned into a delight for many Indians who are pushed indoors. After the netizens took the internet by storm, the channel also decided to re-run Mahabharat. Adding another popular serial to the re-run schedule, Byomkesh Bakshi and Circus will also mark its comeback on the TV screens.

As the shooting schedules for films, web-series, and serials are currently on hold, most of the channels started repeat telecast of their on-going shows. But interestingly, Doordarshan took the audience down to the memory lane as they announced the re-run of Ramayan and Mahabharat. Not only the two epic period-dramas, but it also announced to re-telecast Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi on DD National at 8 pm and 11 am respectively.

MUST WATCH -#RajitKapur in a role with which he will be associated forever! Detective show #ByomkeshBakshi from 28th March at 11 am only on @DDNational pic.twitter.com/OTQpoAtCOx — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) March 27, 2020

Details about Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi

Circus

The television-series has a total of 1 season with 19 episodes. The storyline of the comedy-drama unfolds the lives of the circus artists. The serial throws light on the circus artists' daily routines surviving the twists and turns life gives them.

Byomkesh Bakshi

Byomkesh Bakshi is a documentary on the critically acclaimed TV character Byomkesh Bakshi, who is a Bengali detective. The fictional character investigated several mysterious cases with his friend and assistant Ajit Bandyopadhyay. Though the series has only 34 episodes, it left a lasting impression on the audience.

