Arun Govil Reveals The Reason Behind 'Ramayan's' Phenomenal Success During '#AskArun'

Arun Govil recently started the #AskArun tag online and told his fans to ask him anything. During the Q&A, the actor revealed why Ramayan was so successful.

Arun Govil, the lead star of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, recently joined Twitter about a month ago. He joined social media after Ramayan returned to the small screen amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Arun Govil is already savvy at using social media and recently held a Twitter 'ask me anything' (AMA). After Arun Govil announced the '#AskArun' event on his page, hundreds of netizens flocked to Twitter to question the veteran actor about his role as Lord Ram. 

Arun Govil starts a Twitter AMA and reminisces about Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

Above is the Tweet through which Arun Govil told his fans about the '#AskArun' tag. Soon, dozens of fans flooded Arun Govil's social media page and asked him questions about Ramanand Sagar's beloved TV series, Ramayan. Here are some of the posts that Arun Govil replied to. 

Ramayan's rerun has broken several TRP records. In fact, the show even broke a world record and was one of the most views TV shows internationally. Arun Govil played the role of Lord Ram in the show. Ramayan also starred Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana, and Dara Singh as Hanuman. 

