AskArun: Arun Govil Has A Witty Response To A Fan Asking About Lord Ram's Age

Arun Govil has been sharing some amazing facts, tidbits and information about the epic Ramayana since the show began airing on DD National amid lockdown. The show broke many records and became the most-watched show on TV. As its sequel Uttar Ramayan ended, Arun took to Twitter and started the #AskArun tag as his fans started asking him questions. A fan had a question on Lord Ram’s age to which Arun gave a witty response.

Arun Govil’s clever response

A fan shared a screenshot on Twitter and asked about the truth behind Lord Ram’s real age. The screenshot shows a Google search done by the fan about Lord Ram’s age. The google search shows that Ram went to the forest when he was 25 and started ruling Ayodhya when he was 39 years of age. It also claims that Ram ruled for 10013 years. This meant that Ram’s age is 10052 years.

#AskArun

sir eske piche kya tark h , its true ?? pic.twitter.com/BBzssIDn4M — Kuldeep Singh Rathod (@kuldeep1164) May 2, 2020

Arun Govil had a clever response to this question. The actor said that Ram is eternal, implying that his age is not a matter of question. Here is his tweet:

Bhagwan Ram is eternal. https://t.co/nZJIqBklOf — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

Another fan asked Arun Govil Twitter about the technical part of the TV show. He asked Arun whether the technical part of the show should have been recreated later and improved. He also added that the show was classic and there is no match, but the technology was certainly limited during the time the show was actually shot. He claimed that the content keeps everyone engaged.

it is content which touches viewers' hearts and keeps them engaged. https://t.co/fem7iy8bKF — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

A fan asked Arun Govil which was the toughest scene that he had to do while shooting for the TV show Ramayan. Arun Govil said that the scene that was difficult for him was when he had to react to the news of Lord Ram’s father King Dashrath’s death. This is a part of the Ramayan series.

hearing the news of King Dashrath' death and reacting on that. https://t.co/yvK7mvidKa — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

In the mythological show, when Ram, Sita and Laxman start their journey in the forest and reach Chitrakoot, Bharat comes to take Ram back to Ayodhya. That is when Bharat informs Ram that their father King Dashrath has passed away.

Source: Arun Govil's Instagram

