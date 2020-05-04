Did You Know That Ramayan's 'Ram' Arun Govil Also Played Lord Shiva In A Film? Details

The Arun Govil starrer Ramayan broke several records ever since Prasarbharti decided to re-air the mythological show on DD National amid the nationwide lockdown due to the global Coronavirus pandemic. The rerun of the show too received ample love from the audience as it went on to become the world's most-watched show after garnering a viewership of a whopping 7.7 crores.

Recently, the rerun of the show too bid adieu to the small screens and thus, the lead actor of the show, Arun Govil decided to answer a bunch of questions by his fans under the hashtag '#AskArun'. While answering several questions, Govil also revealed that he had played the role of Lord Shiva in a film.

Did you know that apart from Lord Rama, Arun Govil also played Lord Shiva in a film?

Recently, Arun Govil decided to interact with his fans to cherish his fond memories of Ramayan after the show bid adieu to the small screens yet again amid the lockdown. Govil asked his fans on Twitter to ask him a bunch of questions by using the hashtag '#AskArun' and he would retweet their questions by answering them. However, one user tweeted a picture of Govil, dressed in the attire of Lord Shiva, and asked him to elaborate more about that picture.

Later, Arun Govil retweeted the photograph and revealed that the picture was from one of his movies wherein he played the role of Lord Shiva. However, It is a lesser-known fact that Govil had played Shiva in one of the films titled Shiv Mahima, which released in 1992. Check out his tweet below:

This is from a film where I played Lord Shiva https://t.co/4g1Ft47fpF — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

Let’s visit our fond memories of Ramayan together at 9pm today. Use #AskArun to send me your questions and share your thoughts! https://t.co/j54bB2VBpG — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

Arun Govil also shared a meme on his Twitter handle after a fan asked him about his take on DD National's Ramayan breaking the TRP records worldwide. Govil replied to the question by saying that it is a proud moment for him and later thanked all the viewers for their love. Check out the meme below:

very proud moment for me and everybody associated with it... Heartfelt thanks to viewers all over the world who have made this possible ! https://t.co/QXVG4mR0I6 — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

