Arun Govil's Reveals Which Was The Toughest 'Ramayan' Scene For Him To Shoot

The COVID-19 lockdown has brought back a number of forgotten classic shows of the Indian television. Television series like Ramayan and Mahabharat have been getting a lot of airting time thanks to TV channels like Doordarshan. The audience has been paying attention to these forgotten shows recently and has given them the mainstream popularity needed. Recently, Ramanyan’s leading actor, Arun Govil, shared a tweet of his social media. The post laid out Arun Govil’s most difficult scene to shoot from the TV series Ramayan. Read more to know about Arun Govil in Ramayan.

Also Read | 'Ramayan' To Be Aired Again After Record-breaking Spree, Sunil Lahri, Amrita Rao React

Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show Hosts Ram, Lakshman And Sita From The Old Ramayan Cast

hearing the news of King Dashrath' death and reacting on that. https://t.co/yvK7mvidKa — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

Arun Govil's tweet on the most difficult scene in Ramayan

Arun Govil recently took to his Twitter account to share the most difficult scene from Ramayan. This question was asked in #AskArun session that was trending on Twitter after Uttar Ramayan’s last episode was aired. To this, Arun Govil answered that hearing the news of King Dashrath’s death and reacting to that was the most difficult scene for him. On that particular day, Ramayan was certainly dominating the Twitter space with its trending hashtags like #UttarRamayanFinale and #ThankYouRamayan. After the show has managed to be reaired, it has been getting a lot of positive response from the fans. Not only the series itself, but the stars have also been getting the mainstream attention they deserved. Here are some Ramayan fan reactions on Twitter.

Also Read | Ramayan Cast: Arun Govil As Ram, Dara Singh as Hanuman & Other Actors Of The 90s Show

Luv-Kush singing Ramayan is heart touching in every line.



But this line is on next level!



Warning:-You'll get emotional after watching this!#UttarRamayan #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/aLssvBSYMz — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) May 1, 2020

From this Epic

Hum katha sunate.......!

Feelings going uneasy😐 that this great epic going to end🙏#Ramayan#UttarRamayan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lyRcwOApV6 — Vaibhav Namdev (@vaibhavnamdev3) May 1, 2020

#Ramayan #UttarRamayan



Electrifying! The epic brought to life by #RamanandSagar. Not surprised the world loves the re-run.



Luv, Kush, making everyone reflect on being unfair to Sita is unique.



You twins brought back my most loved memories. Cant wait for the finale.... pic.twitter.com/RKroIGSh3z — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) May 1, 2020

If a tear didn’t roll down your eyes while watching today’s Ramayana, then dude, go get some emotions.



"Oh...sita maa ki aankh ki taare…ee …

Lav-kush hain pitu naam hamare"#Ramayana #UttarRamayan #luvkush pic.twitter.com/lb51aGzogf — RAJAT (@__pandeyji__) May 1, 2020

Ramayan cast

The television series Ramayan features Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia in prominent roles. The also show featured various stars of the industry including Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi, and Dara Singh. The show has a total of 78 episodes that have been aired on channels like DD National and Doordarshan.

Also Read | This Rare Ramayan Cast Picture Will Take You On A Trip Down Memory Lane

Also Read | Uttar Ramayan Cast: Where Are They And What Are They Doing Now?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.