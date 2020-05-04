Arun Govil Reveals His Childhood Ramayan Connection As He Replies To Fan On Twitter

Ramayan's re-run on DD National has been breaking several records ever since Prasarbharti decided to re-air it. The nationwide lockdown was one reason for the show's huge success. The show has gone on to become one of the world's most-watched shows after garnering a viewership of a whopping 7.7 crores. After this, Ramayan star Arun Govil has been receiving a lot of love on Twitter. He recently started answering his fans who asked him questions with the hashtag #AskArun, and several fans are asking intriguing questions about the star and his life. Here is one such question which Arun Govil answered in a witty way. Take a look.

Arun Govil answers fan questions on his Twitter

Ramayan Star Arun Govil took to his Twitter recently where he was answering questions fans were asking him with the hashtag #AskArun. One such question was about Arun's childhood. Here is how the conversation went down and how Arun Govil gave a witty reply.

Fan asks about Arun Govil's childhood

#AskArun

Lots of love Sir ...🙏🥰

You made our childhood awesome 🔥♥️

But Sir what about your childhood ?? #AskArun — viratian sourav (@SouravLakshan) May 2, 2020

Arun Govil's witty reply to his fan

Our childhood was blessed as we used to do Ramayan paath regularly. Jai Shree Ram. https://t.co/a2zsuaiWLM — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

The fans reaction to Arun Govil's reply

Jai shree Ram 🖤...you made my day😍💖 @arungovil12 sir 🙏🙏.. https://t.co/mJON0ZUQ6O — viratian sourav (@SouravLakshan) May 2, 2020

In the conversation, Arun Govil revealed that as a kid he used to read and memorise the actual Ramayan manuscripts. He also added that his childhood was blessed as he could read and learn from the Ramayana. The fans were humbled by the reply the star gave.

Here are some other replies that Arun Govil gave to his fans:

Aap ke liye Shubhkamnayen https://t.co/sI9oKkooBG — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

it is content which touches viewers' hearts and keeps them engaged. https://t.co/fem7iy8bKF — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

Bhagwan Ram is eternal. https://t.co/nZJIqBklOf — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

