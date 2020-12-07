Devoleena Bhattacharjee mourns Divya Bhatnagar's demise, says 'loved and cared for you'

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee paid tribute to her good friend and actress Divya Bhatnagar who left for heavenly abode after fighting with COVID. The actress was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 and was in a serious condition and was on ventilator support. Devoleena shared throwback pictures with the actress on Instagram and expressed her feelings in a long 'emotional' note as she mourned her untimely and unfortunate demise.

Devoleena pays tribute to Divya Bhatnagar

Devoleena shared old pictures where the two actresses can be seen sharing a beautiful bond as they pose candidly for the camera. While penning her tribute, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress wrote that Divya was the only one with whom she could share her every feeling and emotions without even giving a second thought.

“Whenever no one was around, you were always there. You were the one who was so close to me, I could scold you, share my heartfelt feelings with you, and also get angry with you. I know life was too hard on you..the pain is intolerable...but I know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies.”

Further Devoleena prayed for her departed soul and wrote, “ I will miss you Divu and you knew it very well that I loved you and cared for you...Though you were mature enough, yet there was a little child in you...God bless your soul. Wherever You are just be happy. You will be missed & remembered. I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial.Too soon to be gone, my friend... Om shanty.” Apart from Devoleena, actress Shilpa Shirodkar also paid her tribute to the actress on Instagram with a throwback picture from the sets of their last show and wrote that she is completely heartbroken after hearing the news of Dicya's demise.

Recently there were reports that Divya’s husband Gagan. who works for production houses making reality TV shows was called as fraud, by Divya’s mother as he left the actress. Squashing all rumours and allegations against him, Gagan sometime back had taken to his social media handle to share a video of him rubbishing all the statements made by Divya’s mother about him. He shared a video on Instagram that said he is Divya's husband and a lot of things is being said about him these days. He also said that a lot was written about him saying that he is a fraud and is absconding. He added that his mother asked Divya's mother if she needs any help as she will help her. He revealed that he wants to tell everyone that the news is all rubbish and asked everyone not to believe them. Talking about it, Gagan said that he was out of Mumbai due to work but he and his family were always in touch with Divya. Besides Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Divya has done shows like Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish amongst others.

