As Sriti Jha Celebrates Her Birthday, Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About Her

Indian television actress Sriti Jha celebrates her 35th birthday today. In a career span of nearly 14 years, Sriti Jha has become a popular name in the television industry. The actress has played a number of characters and brought them to life through her impeccable acting skills. Sriti Jha's tv serials include Jyoti, Kumkum Bhagya and more. On the occasion of Sriti Jha's birthday, here are some interesting facts you might not have known about the actress.

Lesser-known Sriti Jha's facts

A Disney Beginning

Sriti Jha has been a tv actress for a long time now, however, did you know her first role ever was in the Disney channel tv show, Dhoom Machao Dhoom? The show revolved around a group of four high school girls who formed a band. Sriti played the character of Malini Sharma and starred alongside actors like Jay Bhanushali, Maanvi Gagroo, Vikrant Massey and others.

An avid reader

Sriti Jha loves reading books. The actress is evidently an avid reader as she keeps uploading photos of different books on her Instagram handle as she goes through them.

A solo traveller

Sriti Jha loves travelling as is evident via her Instagram handle. However, if you take a closer look at Sriti Jha's Instagram photos, you'll see how much the actress loves to travel solo.

A vegetarian

Sriti Jha has always been a foodie. But what does she even like to eat? According to iwmbuzz.com, Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya co-star Shabir Ahluwalia once revealed that the actress is a vegetarian.

On-screen couple; off-screen BFFs

Fans have often seen the chemistry between Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the tv serial Kumkum Bhagya where the pair play a married couple. However, even off-screen the pair are very close. Sriti and Shabir enjoy a beautiful friendship and their time on set which is evident via Sriti Jha's Instagram handle.

Being asexual

Sriti Jha has made several appearances at a number of LGBTQA events where she has publically spoken about being asexual and how people perceive it. In 2020, Sriti appeared at the Spoken Fest in Mumbai and proudly recited a poem called I Am Asexual, which was positively received.

Friends forever

Did you know the actress is still extremely close friends with her debut TV serial co-star Maanvi Gagroo? The actress often posts pictures of the two of them on her Instagram handle.

ITA award winner

Over the course of her career, Sriti Jha has been nominated for and won many awards. Sriti Jha's awards include a number of Indian Telly Awards and Gold Awards. However, the actress bagged the prestigious 'ITA Award for Best Actress' in 2019 for her role in Kumkum Bhagya. The actress had been nominated for the award earlier, but 2019 was her first win.

A dancer

Sriti Jha is quite fond of the art of dancing. The actress has even appeared in the reality tv show Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan where her performances were praised.

Net Worth

According to a report by ibtimes, Sriti Jha was making a whopping Rs 50,000 per episode on Kumkum Bhagya. The report also said that the actor's net worth, as of 2020, was more than $1 million.

