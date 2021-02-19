Shabir Ahluwalia's 'Kumkum Bhagya' Character To Die In The Upcoming Episode?

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the famous drama series on Indian television and follows the romantic story between the lead couple of the show, Abhi and Pragya. As the fans of the show have been experiencing interesting twists and turns in the latest Kumkum Bhagya’s episodes, one of the lead Kumkum Bhagya cast members, Shabir Ahluwalia, talked about a shocking update about his role in the show.

Abhi's journey to end in Kumkum Bhagya?

According to an article by SpotboyE, Shabir Ahluwalia will be getting shot in one of the upcoming Kumkum Bhagya’s episodes and will be seen falling off a cliff. As per the story, fans will see Abhi and Pragya running from a group of goons and as their car hits Abhi and Pragya, they become unconscious. As they wake up, they will try to run away from them and Abhi will get shot by one of the goons. He will then be seen falling off a cliff while Pragya will be seen in utter shock.

The scene where Shabir Ahluwalia falls off the cliff has been performed by the actor without any stunt double, while taking care of all the safety measures. The actor managed to pull off the stunt in the first take and received appreciation from the team.

When asked about the stunt, Shabir Ahluwalia mentioned that when the makers told him about the sequence where his character Abhi is shot and falls off a cliff, he was genuinely intrigued as it was always fun to do such action-packed sequences. He then explained his stunt saying how he had to jump off a height for the shot and added how the makers ensured that all the safety equipment was in place before he shot for it. He further added that after going over the whole stunt choreography, he finally gave the shot. He also stated how he could not wait for all their fans to see the stunt on the show.

When asked about his character’s end in the show, he stated that he had lived the character of Abhi for six years and shooting a sequence where he’s shot and presumed dead was quite overwhelming. Shabir then stated that what happened to Abhi next was for the viewers to wait and watch out for. Escalating the curiosity level of the viewers, the actor added how the story of Kumkum Bhagya had always kept its audience on its toes, so this time around as well, they were in for the most exciting twist.

