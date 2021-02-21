Shabir Ahluwalia's Instagram Posts That Give Major Father-son Goals

Shabir Ahluwalia’s family photos always melt the hearts of his fans and the adorable moments spent with his kids have received likes and comments in large numbers. The actor frequently posts cute and interesting glimpses with his two sons. Check out some of Shabir Ahluwalia’s Instagram posts that depict the blissful time he spent with his sons.

Shabir Ahluwalia’s kids grace his Instagram often; here's proof

Shabir Ahluwalia posted an entertaining video clip of himself in which he can be seen with one of his sons sitting on his shoulders while and both of them looked in a party mode. Shabir was seen dancing to a song while his son was enjoying to the fullest. In the caption, he said both completely owned the night.

Shabir Ahluwalia shared another cool moment on his Instagram. In the video, he can be seen with one of his sons performing a crazy move in the pool. Further in the video, as Shabir Ahluwalia held his son on his shoulder, he jumped off from there with a vibrant smile on his face. This post clearly depicted how Shabir Ahluwalia could give serious father-son goals to everyone.

The actor posted a stunning photo on Instagram a while ago in which he can be seen standing at the beach with both his kids wearing t-shirts and shorts and gazing at the breathtaking sunset. He shared his feelings in the captions stating that he wanted to get stuck in the moment forever. This mesmerising photo of Shabir and his kids left all his fans in awe who dropped in heart symbols in the comments.

Here’s another glimpse of a cherishing moment of Shabir Ahluwalia with his adorable kids. In this video, the actor was hopping around with his son and ending it with a somersault together. This video clip beautifully illustrated the love and bonding between Shabir and his son. It even melted the hearts of the fans who praised the crazy fun they were having together.

This photo is one of the most adorable photos on his Instagram as it lovingly illustrates the immense love between a father and his sons. In the photo, Shabir Ahluwalia’s kids can be seen laughing with joy as one of them stuffs a piece of a dish in Shabir’s mouth. In the caption, he added how it was time for him to become a stuffed toy.

