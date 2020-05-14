'Baarish' Fame Asha Negi Talks About Failures & How She Once Felt That Her Career Was Over

Asha Negi made her digital debut with Baarish last year. The web series, also starring Sharman Joshi, recently released its second season. In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Asha Negi spilled the beans about the times when she thought her career was at the near end. The actor also spoke about how she might have lost opportunities for not being too social.

The actor had earlier revealed that she has evolved as an actor with her web-series, Baarish. And when asked about how did she realise it, she said that when one works with talented actors, it helps to better oneself. She also said that currently, there is a wide range of content as that also helps in bettering one’s craft.

Asha Negi said that for her when she thinks that she is not improving, she feels that she cannot carry on with the job. She revealed that before getting into acting, she worked at a couple of companies which she eventually quit because she did not see any growth. And when she got her break, she realised that what one watches sitting at home is all glamourous, but it also requires so much more than that. She earlier felt that she wouldn’t survive in the industry, but later began to do things differently and soon fell in love with her profession.

Also read | How Many Episodes Are There In The Sharman Joshi And Asha Negi Starrer 'Baarish Season 2'?

The actor also revealed that she has no regrets. She said that she is grateful for all the failures and shortcomings that have come her way. She also said that if she wouldn’t have gone through it, she would not be where she is today. She also revealed that she got to learn so much from it and has also evolved as a person.

Also read | Asha Negi Gives Cryptic Response To Breakup Rumours With Rithvik, Says 'People Fall Apart'

When asked about her career in five years, Asha Negi said that she just wants to do good work. She also said that people used to say that the digital platform is a bridge towards films. But given the current condition, she thinks that, it will only become bigger in the coming time. Asha also said that she wants to leave a legacy of good work behind. Her recently released series, Baarish 2 is currently streaming on Zee5 and Alt Balaji.

Also read | 'Baarish 2' Actor Asha Negi Says She Is Selective On The Kind Of Shows She Wants To Do

Also read | Sharman Joshi Says Asha Negi's Awkwardness During Intimate Scenes Was 'nice'; Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.