'Baarish 2' Actor Asha Negi Says She Is Selective On The Kind Of Shows She Wants To Do

Asha Negi made her fans go gaga as she announced the news of returning back alongside Sharman Joshi in the second season of web series Baarish 2. The actor recently announced it through her Instagram, giving her fans an update about the premiere of the show. Recently, Asha Negi in conversation with an entertainment portal, spoke about the reason why she chose Baarish 2 and why she has become selective on the kind of projects she wants to be a part of.

In conversation with an entertainment portal, Asha Negi talked about the show Baarish 2 and said that the makers have tried to keep the simplicity and essence of the show in place for the second season. She added that they have also tried to take it up by a notch when it comes to drama and intensity as the other characters will get to do more in this season. Talking about why she decided to feature in the second season, Asha Negi said that she has become pretty selective with her choices for shows. She mentioned that she did not pick up anything else for two-three years before she decided to take the role in the show Baarish 2.

Also Read| Asha Negi Responds To Breakup Rumours With Rithvik Dhanjani; Asks 'what Is Going On?'

Furthermore, Asha Negi said that her experience with TV was bad for the last two times as both of her shows went off-air in one month. She added that she was really upset after that and got demotivated and depressed. Asha Negi then mentioned that this was the time when she decided she won’t do anything or everything that is offered. Therefore, finally, when Baarish 2 came to her, she decided to do it as she was a fan of Pakistani shows and this show has that essence. When asked about how she decided to take up the offer, Asha Negi said that she went with her gut feeling.

Also Read| Here is a look at Asha Negi & Rithik Dhanjani's massive net worth; Details here

She said that she has learnt from her past experiences and she would be okay without doing something she is creatively not satisfied with. She added that in this phase of her career, she only wants to be associated with good projects and good characters. She also mentioned that in films, even if she is not the main heroine, she doesn’t wish to be like the glam doll. Instead, she would love to do an important role. When asked about her comeback in the television industry, Asha Negi said that when it comes to content, she would not like to do the typical TV show. But if she gets a show which is interesting with a good concept she will do it.

Also Read| Asha Negi talks about her kissing scene from 'Baarish 2', says it was awkward

Also Read| Sharman Joshi says Asha Negi's awkwardness during intimate scenes was 'nice'; Here's why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.