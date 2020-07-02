Asha Negi Celebrates 2 Million Followers On Instagram With Kisses For Her Fans; See Post

Asha Negi is one of the most-loved actors in the Hindi television industry. She recently crossed the two million followers mark on Instagram and celebrated this with a post on her Instagram. In this post, she was seen sending her love towards her fans. Take a look at Asha Negi's post here.

Read Also | Asha Negi Recalls Fond Memories From 'Pavitra Rishta' Sets, Fans Get Nostalgic

Asha Negi marks 2 million followers on Instagram

On July 2, Asha Negi shared a post on her Instagram where she posted a mirror selfie for her fans. In the picture, Asha can be seen sporting a green top with a white pattern printed on it. In the pictures, she is seen pouting and sending her love in the form of kisses to her fans. She captioned the post and wrote "Thankyou for 2M my insta fam! #2million wali pappi😘" (sic). Take a look at the post here to know more.

Read Also | Asha Negi Gives A Befitting Reply To A Fan Who Questions Her About Sushant Singh Rajput

Apart from this, actor Asha Negi recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable video of herself. In the video, she was seen praising the serial Pavitra Rishta and also expressed how the show changed her. She revealed some of her most fond memories from the show and also reveal a few glimpses and happy moments from Pavitra Rishta. She also mentioned how the daily soap was one of the most important parts of her career.

Read Also | Asha Negi Treats Herself With A New Haircut Post Breakup With Ritvik Dhanjani; Watch Video

After this, Asha Negi then revealed how it was for her before the filming of the show started. She then talked about a press conference which was fun. She also expressed that one of her favourite things on the set was the mouthwatering vada pav that a spot boy used to make early in the morning. She then mentioned that the best part of the show was the title track and simplicity of the show that led many people to watch it.

Read Also | Karan Wahi Gets Sweet Birthday Wishes From Friends Nia Sharma & Asha Negi; See Posts

Along with this sweet video, Asha Negi wrote, “It was a life-changing experience to be a part of #pavitrarishta. Working with the best cast and crew, this show was bound to be the no. 1 show at the time... I received a lot of love from the fans as Poorvi and still cherish my days working with the team…” She also revealed, “Now you can binge-watch all episodes of Pavitra Rishta on ZEE5 for free. Download the app and watch now”. Watch the video shared by Asha Negi here:





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.