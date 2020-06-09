Asha Negi Treats Herself With A New Haircut Post Breakup With Ritvik Dhanjani; Watch Video

Actor Asha Negi knows how to keep her fans entertained via social media. Recently, taking to Instagram, the Baarish 2 actor shared videos of her new haircut post break up with Ritvik Dhanjani. The series of cute videos reveal that she chopped her own hair.

Asha Negi’s new haircut

After her break up with Ritvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi have now treated herself with a new look. She was seen flaunting her new look in a series of adorable videos shared by her. Asha Negi has opted for a short hair-length. In the videos, the actor can be seen dressed in a simple top. Along with it, the diva has used a cute Instagram filter to show off her new hairdo. The new sassy and fresh look of Asha Negi is much loved by her fans.

Asha Negi’s caption reveals that she gave herself this new look as she wrote: “Life is short, cut your own hair” alongside the post. Moving on, the actor also tagged her hairstylist Priya in the post asking if she is proud of her. After the post was uploaded, her hairstylist and fans couldn’t control themselves from praising Asha Negi. Have a look at how fans reacted here:

Asha Negi previously confirmed rumours of her break-up with her ex-boyfriend Ritvik Dhanjani. In an interview with a daily, she said that although they aren’t together, she will always have love and compassion for him. Asha Negi did not reveal what led the couple to fall apart. However, she said that she will always have respect for him. The duo met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta after sharing a great bond of friendship love blossomed between the two. After dating for six years, the couple has parted their ways for good.

Meanwhile, Asha Negi isn’t the only actor who got a new quarantine look. Many Bollywood celebrities have treated themselves with a new hair-do amid coronavirus lockdown. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rajkummar Rao made headlines for opting a new sassy look. Even television stars like Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya flaunted their new hairstyle.

