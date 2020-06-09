Karan Wahi Gets Sweet Birthday Wishes From Friends Nia Sharma & Asha Negi; See Posts

Televison actor-host Karan Wahi turns a year older today, June 9. His fellow friends from the industry namely, Nia Sharma and Asha Negi have poured in sweet wishes for the actor. Here's a look at Nia and Asha's birthday wishes for Karan Wahi as he turns 34 today.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram story and shared a picture as well as a fun video with Karan Wahi. As seen in the picture, the two stars pose for a selfie. By the looks it, Nia and Karan clicked the picture whilst shooting on some sets. The next is a video, in which friends, Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani are seen chilling with the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor. Nia Sharma captioned the video as, "Only memories that we have. Let's go again," followed with some emoticons. Take a look.

Asha Negi

On Karan Wahi's birthday, Asha Negi shared an adorable picture with her 'favourite one' and penned a sweet note for him. As seen in the picture shared, the duo look all smiles, as they happily pose for the camera. Asha Negi wrote, "Happy birthday favourite one! I am so happy and so proud of you!! Ab toh cake bhi hai, aur cake laane wali bhi. Jaaa jee le le apni zindagi. Ps. You will always be my favourite!#foreverwaliyaari."

Karan Wahi began his television career with his appearance on the show, Remix. He later starred in a popular daily soap, Dill Mill Gayye. His charming and cute persona in the series won many hearts. Karan Wahi was then roped in for Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. Once again, his acting skills garnered much love from the audience.

After that, the actor starred in back to back shows like Teri Meri Love Stories, Kahani Hamari... Dil Dosti Deewanepan, amongst others. In 2017, Karan Wahi participated in the reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and managed to impress fans with his stint in the show.

The actor is very active on social media, and his posts time and again receive endearing comments from fans. His adorable posts with girlfriend Uditi Singh speak volumes of their booming love. Check out some of Karan Wahi's Instagram posts here.

