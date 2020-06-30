Asha Negi Recalls Fond Memories From 'Pavitra Rishta' Sets, Fans Get Nostalgic

Actor Asha Negi recently took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video of herself. In the video, she went on to praise the serial, Pavitra Rishta on how it changed her and also revealed some fond memories. Asha shared a video where she went on to reveal a few glimpses and happy moments from the hit show Pavitra Rishta. She went on to say that the daily soap is one of the most important parts of her journey.

The actor also revealed that before filming, they had a press conference where the whole cast and crew met and post that she had her promo shoot and she had so much fun. Asha also shared her best memory from the show. She said there was a spot boy, he used to wake up at 7 am and make some mouth-watering vada pav. And the best part of the show will always be the title track and simplicity of the show due to which many people have watched it.

Along with this sweet video, she also wrote, “It was a life-changing experience to be a part of #pavitrarishta. Working with the best cast and crew, this show was bound to be the no. 1 show at the time... I received a lot of love from the fans as Poorvi and still cherish my days working with the team…” She also revealed saying, “Now you can binge-watch all episodes of Pavitra Rishta on ZEE5 for free. Download the app and watch now.” Watch the video below.

Fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. They went on to write all things nice and happy recalling some moments of the show. They also praised the actor for her acting in the show. Seeing the post, it is quite evident that fans are super excited to watch the show once again and relive the memories. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | 'Pavitra Rishta' Boasts Of Stellar Cast With Late Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande

Also read | Asha Negi Treats Herself With A New Haircut Post Breakup With Ritvik Dhanjani; Watch Video

About Pavitra Rishta

Pavitra Rishta was one of the most popular and highly watched daily soaps in Indian television history that was broadcast on Zee TV from June 2009 through October 2014. The daily soap was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms and is an official Hindi version of the daily soap Thirumathi Selvam that aired on Sun TV. The show starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande, Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani in lead roles.

Also read | 'Pavitra Rishta' Actor Prarthana Behere Says Ankita Is Inconsolable After Sushant's Demise

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande's Most Romantic Scenes From 'Pavitra Rishta'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.