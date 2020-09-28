Asha Negi's Savage Reply To A Troll Who Called Her 'old' & Asked Her To Get 'married'

On Monday morning, actor Asha Negi took to her Instagram and shared a screenshot of a user's comment who called her 'old and also asked her to get 'married'. The comment read, "Matlab buddhi hogayi shaadi karlo yaar tum se diwaar jawaan hey." Asha Negi posted her picture as well as the comment and reacted to the same.

She called it a case of 'cyber bullying', however, she felt that the humour was 'too on point'. She also went on to give 100 points to the user for her humour. "When it’s a case of cyber bullying but the humour is too on point. Dost humour ke 100 points magar is soch ka kya karein" read Negi's comment which roughly translates to (Friend, I'd give 100 points for humour, but what to do about the mentality). Soon, Amruta Khanvilkar, Kishwer M Rai, Uditi Singh, Meiyang Chang and others reacted to her post. Look at their comments below.

Asha Negi gives a savage reply to a troll

(Source: Asha Negi's Instagram)

In the picture, the Baarish actor was seen standing near a wall, whilst she took the support of a pillar. The same picture was shared by her on August 25, which was two days after she celebrated her birthday on August 23. Sharing the same picture, she wrote, "These are a year old pictures when I was in the mountains for my 30th birthday. Probably the only birthday in years where nature took over my anxiety. Anyways this post is not about my anxiety that takes over on this day but for thanking each one of you for all the beautiful wishes that were poured on me. It did make me feel really special! I love you guys. Not a birthday person but still thankful."

Also Read | Rithvik Dhanjani wishes ex-girlfriend Asha Negi with multiple birthday posts on Instagram

On the work front

Asha Negi rose to fame in 2011 after her role as Purvi in Pavitra Rishta was well-received by the audience. After this, she was seen in back-to-back serials like Shubh Vivah, Punar Vivah, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Kumkum Bhagya, among others.

Recently, she was a part of the web series titled Baarish alongside Sharman Joshi which received much love from the audience. She was also roped in for another web series titled Abhay. Helmed by Ken Ghosh, the show starring Kunal Kemmu, Elnaaz Norouzi received rave reviews from fans.

Also Read | Asha Negi opens up about split with Rithvik Dhanjani; says 'it was very painful'

Also Read | From winning pageant to her latest web-series 'Abhay'; a look at Asha Negi's career graph

Also Read | Asha Negi's net worth sees a steady rise from 'Pavitra Rishta' to her web series 'Baarish'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.