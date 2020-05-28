Asha Negi Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression And How It Affected Her Work

Asha Negi became of the most loved actor after her series Baarish 2 became a huge success. Prior to her success, the actor has worked in a number of serials. Speaking to a news portal, Asha Negi opened up about her battle with depression during the time her two shows failed. It was also added by a news portal that her depression was further fueled due to her break up with actor Rithvik Dhanjani. The actor in the interview mentioned that due to her being depressed and sad all the time, she had resorted to eating a lot. Thus, this resulted in her gaining a tremendous amount of weight.

Asha Negi opens up about her battle with depression and how it began affecting her work

Asha Negi added that things started to get tense for her when her two shows failed consecutively. From thereon, Asha claimed that she was quite picky with the scripts. However, her emotions would often take a toll on her mental well-being. Asha said that when her first show did not work out, she tried to calm herself by saying that she has had a good career overall and therefore one show not working should not affect her. She tried to console herself during this tough period. When her second show also did not work, that is when things started to fall apart for the actor. Asha Negi added that she was disheartened when the second show also did not work out. This would often demotivate her and would cause her to go into episodes of depression. Asha mentioned in the interview that her mental health and confidence had begun to falter due to her shows failing.

Asha then mentioned that she let the things happen to her and allowed things to take their course. In time The actor managed to heal herself and convinced herself that regardless of the result, she needs to keep pushing forward and keep trying. However, this did impact her choice with scripts in general as Asha mentioned that she became a lot more selective about the work she would do further on. Asha Negi then explained that it was this reason due to which she went on a huge break from films and shows as she just needed to find the right calling. The actor further said that when she came out of it and was ready to work, she had gotten several offers; however, she convinced herself that she would not do a show just for the heck of it. The actor stated in the interview that she truly believes that she has collected herself well and has evolved as an actor and a person as well.

