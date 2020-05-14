From Asha Negi To Sharman Joshi Know The Combined Net Worth Of The Cast Of 'Baarish 2'

Baarish 2 is one of the latest series at ALT Balaji and Zee 5 developed by Ekta Kapoor. The 11 episode-long series stars Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi in the lead and several other actors like Manit Joura, Vikram Singh, Priya Banerjee in supporting roles. The show has been receiving a mixed response from fans, but arguably Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi have stood out in this romatic drama. Read on to know the net worth of the main cast.

Read | Anushka Sharma Misses Days When Going To Work Or Watching Hubby's Matches Was 'normal'

Baarish 2 cast net worth

Sharman Joshi

Sharman Joshi is a popular face in Bollywood and has played a lead role in the series. He has starred in films like 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti and many more. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is $ 15 million.

Asha Negi

Asha Negi has portrayed the character of the female lead in the show and was well received by her fans. The actor came into prominence with Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta where she was adored by her fans. She is popular in the television industry and has a huge fan following on social media. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is $ 5 million dollars.

Read | From Neha Sharma To Piyush Mishra, Know The Whopping Net Worth Of Cast Of 'Illegal'

Jeetendra Kapoor

Jeetendra Kapoor played the role of a lawyer in this series and made his web series debut. He is a famous Bollywood actor and has done numerous films like Nagin, Tohfa and many more. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $ 200 million.

Manit Joura

Manit Joura played the role of Lawyer Manit in the series and was well received by the audience. The actor has appeared in several other shows like Kundali Bhagya, Love Shagun and many more. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is $ 1 million.

Priya Bannerjee

Priya Banerjee is another popular actor in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in several movies and shows like Joru, Asur and many more. According to a leading media portal, her net worth is around $1 million.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Read | If 'Baarish 2' Is Made In Hollywood, These Actors Would Be Perfect For The Cast

Read | As Asha Negi Confirms Break-up With Rithvik, Fans Say 'lost Faith In True Love'

Image Credits: ALT Balaji Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.