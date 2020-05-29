Asha Negi Opens Up About Her Early Days As An Actor; Read Details Here

Asha Negi, who started her career with Bade Acche Lagte Hai and gained fame with the show Pavitra Rishta, was recently seen talking about her acting skills and her early days in the television industry. Negi, who later went on to star in Bollywood films, said that she would struggle with simple dialogue delivery. Read on to know more about the story:

Asha Negi talks about her early days as an actor

According to reports, Asha Negi was recently seen talking to a leading entertainment portal about her acting skills and how she started out as an actor. In the interview, she said that she was not very confident in the early days. She had no formal acting training so it was difficult for her, she said. The actor then went on to talk about how Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanvar were her acting gurus, as they were her co-stars in the beginning and would help her by giving her acting tips.

Negi then said that she has evolved a lot as an actor under their guidance and matured over the years herself. She also stated that her Bade Accha Lagte Hai co-stars also helped her grow as a human being. She further stated that she was naïve, and an outsider, thus she lacked the sufficient confidence that was needed for acting. Working with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar was a blessing for her, she said.

The actor also said that she used to fumble and forget her lines. She said had never done any workshops before she came to Mumbai. Negi also said that she has had a lot of senior actors, who had a lot of patience with the young star. She spoke highly of Kapoor and Tanvar and credited her success and acting skills improvement to the two actors, who, according to her, have shaped her into a good actor and a good human being.

On the work front, Asha Negi is sharing the lead role with Sharman Joshi in the web series Baarish. It is developed by Ekta Kapoor and written by Aayush Agarwal. It is available for streaming on the ALT Balaji app. It is currently in its second season and fans of the actors have praised them for their performance in the series.

