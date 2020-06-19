'Pavitra Rishta' Boasts Of Stellar Cast With Late Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande

Pavitra Rishta is undeniably one of the most popular and highly watched daily soaps in the history of Indian television which aired on Zee TV from June 2009 to October 2014. The daily soap was produced by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms and is an official Hindi adaptation of the South Indian Tamil daily soap Thirmathi Selvam which aired on Sun TV.

The show starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles, who later went to carve a niche for themselves in Bollywood as well. Thus, here are all the details about the cast of Pavitra Rishta.

Also Read | 'Pavitra Rishta' Co-star Aparna Dixit Pens Down A Note For Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav Deshmukh

Late Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta. Sushant essayed the role of Manav Deshmukh, a car mechanic and the husband of Archana Karanjkar Deshmukh in the soap opera. However, he was a part of the tv show from 2009 to 2011 only and his role was later played by Hiten Tejwani.

Pavita Rishta was deemed as one of the stepping stones of the Chhichhore actor's career whose untimely death by suicide on June 14, 2020, has left the entire nation shook.

Ankita Lokhande as Archana Karanjkar Deshmukh

The Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande played the role of a less educated homemaker Archana Karanjkar, who later gets married to Manav Deshmukh and turns Archana Karanjkar Deshmukh. Archana takes the responsibility to support her family of five after her mother falls ill. Ankita has been a part of Pavitra Rishta from its inception to its conclusion.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Shares 'Pavitra Rishta' Montage As She Remembers Manav And Archana

Asha Negi as Purvi Deshmukh

Asha Negi played the role of Manav Deshmukh and Archana Deshmukh's adopted daughter, Purvi Deshmukh in the soap opera. She later falls in love with Ritivik Dhanjani's character Arjun Kirloskar in the show. Pavitra Rishta also marked the off-screen love story of Asha and Ritvik.

Rithvik Dhanjani as Arjun Kirloskar

The television actor and host Ritvik Dhanjani essayed the role of Arjun Kirloskar in Pavitra Rishta. The off-screen beau of Asha Negi played the on-screen lover of her character Purvi Deshmukh in the soap opera. Rithvik Dhanjani was also a part of the show from its beginning till its end.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Role As Manav In 'Pavitra Rishta' Will Be Remembered Forever, Watch

Usha Nadkarni as Savita Deshmukh

The veteran actor Usha Nadkarni played the role of Manav Deshmukh's mother, Savita Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta. Savita creates a misunderstanding between Manav and Archana in the show and both start thinking the other wants a divorce. Nadkarni was also a part of the show from 2009 to 2014.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande's Most Romantic Scenes From 'Pavitra Rishta'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.