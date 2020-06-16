Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande's Most Romantic Scenes From 'Pavitra Rishta'

The internet was taken aback after the tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death broke. The Chhichhore actor reportedly died by suicide in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which has left the entire film fraternity aghast. Soon after the news of his demise broke the internet, deepest condolences from fans, friends and his colleagues started pouring in on social media, mourning the death of the gem of an actor.

Taking a look back at Sushant Singh Rajput career trajectory, the actor shot to fame and went on to become a household name across the country after starring in one of Zee TV's most popular soap opera's Pavitra Rishta, produced by the TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor.

Sushant starred alongside her then-ladylove and television actor Ankita Lokhande in the lead role in Pavitra Rishta. The daily soap was an adaptation of the South Indian Tamil TV show, Thirumathi Selvam. Alongside Sushant and Ankita, Pavitra Rishta's cast comprised other famous television actors too, including Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi and Karan Veer Mehra to name a few.

Sushant essayed the role of Manav Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande essayed the role of his wife Archana Deshmukh in the soap opera. While the Kedarnath actor was a part of Pavitra Rishta for three years, i.e. 2009-2011 and was later replaced by Hiten Tejwani, Ankita Lokhande has been a part of the show from its inception to its conclusion.

However, the on-screen chemistry of the then off-screen lovebirds Sushant and Ankita had the entire country swooning over their stellar camaraderie. Thus, for cherishing the good old Pavitra Rishta days and to commemorate late Sushant Singh Rajput's impeccable performance as an actor, here are some of the best romantic scenes of Manav and Archana from the daily soap.

Check out some of the best romantic scenes of Manav and Archana from 'Pavitra Rishta':

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film will be the coming-of-age romantic film titled Dil Bechara. The Mukesh Chhabra directorial is based on John Green's popular novel, The Fault in Our Stars which released in 2012. Alongside late Sushant Singh Rajput, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and debutante Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles.

The film was earlier slated to release at the box office on May 8, 2020, but its release got pushed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. However, the new release date of the film has not been announced by the makers yet.

