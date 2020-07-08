'Naagin 5': Asha Negi Rubbishes Rumours Of Being Part Of The Supernatural Drama

One of the popular television show Naagin 5 which will ring into another season, is creating a buzz among fans with its casting details. As per reports, ever since Ekta Kapoor announced that she is soon going to bring the fifth season of the supernatural drama series, the fans are unable to hold their excitement. Recently, as per reports, several rumours of actor Asha Negi to be roped on board as the main lead was surfacing on the Internet. As per reports, a leading entertainment portal stated that the actress will be seen playing a pivotal character in Naagin 5.

Asha Negi rubbishes rumours about being casted in Naagin 5

The news of the actress being cast for the fifth installment created a lot of buzz among the fans and they were excited to know more about her character. However, putting all speculations to rest, the Pavitra Rishta actress squashed all the rumous of her being part of the show. As per reports, talking to another leading portal, Asha revealed that she has not been approached for the show, and neither she is going to feature in it. Asha reportedly said that news about her casting in the show is not true, and it is just a rumour.

Asha recently crossed the two million followers mark on Instagram and celebrated this with a post on her Instagram. In this post, she was seen sending her love towards her fans. On July 2, Asha Negi shared a post on her Instagram where she posted a mirror selfie for her fans. In the picture, Asha can be seen sporting a green top with a white pattern printed on it. In the pictures, she is seen pouting and sending her love in the form of kisses to her fans. She captioned the post and wrote "Thank you for 2M my insta fam! #2million wali pappi😘" (sic). Take a look at the post here to know more. Meanwhile, on the work front Asha, she will soon be making her big Bollywood debut in the movie 'Ludo'. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.

(Image credit: Asha Negi/ Instagram)

