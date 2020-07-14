Ankita Lokhande's Post For Sushant Gets Love From Asha Negi, Pooja, Rashami, Arti Singh

Many celebs have paid heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on his one-month death anniversary, among them was Ankita Lokhande who also shared a picture of the lit lamp along with some flower petals in memory of him, on July 14. Along with the picture, the actor also wrote saying, ‘Child of God’.

Several co-stars of Ankita left heartfelt comments on the post. Celebs such as Rashami Desai, Yuvika Chaudhary, Asha Negi, Aparna Dixit, Arti Singh, Pooja Gor, Kishwer Merchant, Kushal Tandon, Ridhima Pandit and many more expressed their love for the actor in the comment section. They all shared heart emojis on the post. Check out the comments and the picture below.

About Ankita and Sushant’s bond

Sushant and Ankita, who starred together in the hit serial Pavitra Rishta, fell in love on the sets of the same show and were in a relationship for over five years. The duo split in 2016 and used to still acknowledge each other’s work on social media. Days after the passing away of the actor, Ankita along with producer Sandip Singh paid a visit at Sushant’s home to express their condolences to his family.

Also read | Glimpses Of Sushant Singh Rajput Playing At Smaaash Will Make His Fans Miss Him; See Pics

Apart from Ankita, several other celebs also paid tribute to the actor on his one-month death anniversary. Celebs such as Ekta Kapoor, Harish Kalyan, Shekar Kumar, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra, and many more paid tribute to the actor. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was a rumoured girlfriend of the late actor, also broke her silence on Sushant’s passing away. She shared a few cute pictures with Sushant and penned a heartfelt note.

The actor wrote, “Still struggling to face my emotions… an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential.” Check out the full note and the pics below.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput A 'shooting Star', Says Ekta Kapoor As She Pays Heartfelt Tribute

About his last film

Sushant’s final film, Dil Bechara, is all set to premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film is reported to be available for everyone, including subscribers and non-subscribers. The movie also stars newcomer Sanjana Sanghi in a lead role. Check out the poster below.

Also read | Rhea Chakraborty Breaks Silence On Sushant Singh Rajput; Pens Emotional Note One Month On

Also read | Sushant Singh's Fan Appeals To Aaditya Thackeray To Rename Bandra Street After Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.