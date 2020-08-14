'Abhay 2' actor Asha Negi feels 'really kicked' about playing role of a journalist

Television actress Asha Negi is all set to entertain viewers with the second installment of ZEE5’s franchise Abhay with a new avatar. The actress will step into the shoes of a journalist and surprise the audience with her enthralling performance. Although the story revolves around Abhay Pratap Singh, a sharp investigating officer who understands a criminal’s mindset, the series is considered to be one of the most unpredictable crime thrillers that features a gut-wrenching array of villains.

This will be the first time that the actress will be seen playing the role of a suave journalist. She will portray the role of a strong and ambitious lady who is climbing the ladders of success in her field at an extraordinary pace, due to her strict adherence to truth. Talking about her upcoming project, Asha said "I am glad that I got the opportunity to be a part of Abhay 2."

The Pavitra Rishta actress said, “This is the first time in my career that I will be essaying a role of a journalist and I am really kicked about it. Most of the time I have portrayed the role of a girl next door in the past, so I am sure I will surprise the audiences this time around. I am glad that I got the opportunity to be a part of Abhay 2 and explore this new version of me.”

Sometime back, on August 12, actor Kunal Kemmu shared a BTS post from his much-awaited series Abhay 2. The actor shared the behind-the-scenes poster shoot picture along with an explanatory note. Fans are sure going to be thrilled to see this post. Kunal took o his Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes shot from the poster shoot from his upcoming series Abhay 2. In the BTS picture, one can see Kunal giving out some tough, intense looks. The actor sported a blue polo neck t-shirt and dark blue denim. He completed the look with a brown belt, a watch, and a gun. One can also notice the white background along with the focus lights near the actor.

