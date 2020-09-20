Ashi Singh’s Throwback Videos Enacting Popular Movie Scene Will Tickle Your Funny Bones

Ashi Singh is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. She made her acting debut in 2015 with the show, Secret Diaries: The Hidden Chapters, and hasn’t looked back since. Ashi Singh was a finalist for BizAsia's TV Personality 2018 Awards and was ranked 18th in Eastern Eye's 50 Sexiest Asian Women 2018 list. In 2019, the actor featured in the cover interview of EasternEye in its 1500th issue, under the title of The Future Belongs to Ashi Singh. She is best known for her character of Naina Agarwal in Sony Entertainment Television's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. Currently, Ashi Singh is seen playing the character of Princess Yasmine in Sony SAB’s Aladdin. Here are Ashi Singh’s fun throwback videos where she enacts scenes from popular films, that will tickle the funny bones of the actor’s fans. Watch below:

Ashi Singh’s videos

In this video, Ashi Singh can be seen showing a transformation from an ugly makeup to a very good looking one. The song playing in the background is Worth It by Fifth Harmony. The actor changes her look three times in the entire video.

In this video, Ashi Singh can be seen enacting a scene from the epic historical romantic movie, Bajirao Mastani (2015). The movie was directed by Sanjay Leela Bansali and cast Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Ranveer Singh as the lead characters. The plot of the movie revolves around the story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I (1700–1740 AD) and his second wife.

In this video, Ashi Singh can be seen enacting a scene from the family drama, Kapoor & Sons (2016). The movie is directed by Shakun Batra and casts late Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Fawad Khan, and Sidharth Malhotra as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the story of two estranged brothers who return to their dysfunctional family after their grandfather suffers a cardiac arrest.

In this video, Ashi Singh can be seen enacting a scene from the romantic comedy-drama, Tamasha (2015). The movie was directed by Imtiaz Ali and cast Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the love story of Tara and Ved.

In this video, Ashi Singh can be seen enacting a scene from the romantic comedy-drama, Student of the Year (2012). The movie cast debutants Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan. The plot of the film revolves around the love lives of three high-school students that get entangled together.

