Ashi Singh's Roles In Shows & Films; From 'Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai' To 'Qaidi Band'

Television actor Ashi Singh made her acting debut by playing brief roles in shows like Secret Dairies: The Hidden Chapters, Gumrah, Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India. After essaying small roles in shows and music videos, she got her breakthrough in Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. Here we have assembled the list of all the notable work essayed by Ashi Singh onscreen.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

Starring Ashi Singh and Randeep Rai, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai was a coming-of-age romantic drama television show that aired on Sony TV. Produced under the banner of Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show was set in the background of 1990s and essayed the love story of two youngsters. As per several media reports, the theme of the show was inspired by the love story of the producers, Sumeet and Shahi Mittal.

The premise of the show revolves around the life of Naina & Sameer. While Naina is a 16-year-old studious girl, who lives in Ahmedabad with her family. On the other hand, Sameer being a Nainital hosteller is suspended due to his mischievous behaviour, he returns to her maternal house in Ahmedabad. When the duo crosses each other’s path in school, they fall in love and try to convince their parents to accept their relationship.

Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga

The fantasy television show Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga features Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh in the lead roles. While Nigam is essaying the role of Aladdin, Ashi Singh recently replaced Avneet Kaur as Princess Yasmine. The plot follows the adventurous life of Aladdin, a kind-heart thief, who falls head over heels for the brave princess Yasmine. He befriends the wish-granting genie and battles with evil forces.

Qaidi Band

Released in 2017, Qaidi Band is an Indian musical drama movie. Helmed by Habib Faisal, the story of the movie essays the life of seven innocent under-trials who give a patriotic performance inside the prison walls to be in the good books of the authorities to secure their acquittal. The film explores how these seven youngsters change the minds of those inside and prove their innocence with the help of music. Qaidi Band features Aadar Jain, Anya Singh and Ashi Singh in pivotal roles.

