Ashi Singh Opens Up About Receiving Negative Response After Replacing Avneet In 'Aladdin'

Television actor Ashi Singh recently opened up about working in the entertainment industry amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. During a recent interview with a news portal, Ashi revealed how her journey has been so far and also on bagging a pivotal role in the much-acclaimed show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Ashi, who's roped in to play Jasmine's role in the fantasy TV series Aladdin had replaced actor Avneet Kaur after the latter opted to leave the show citing health reasons. Hence, Avneet's departure from the show paved way for Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Ashi to step into her shoes.

On talking about joining Aladdin, Ashi said that her journey so far has been fantastic. She also went to say that initially she did not expect that but it has been beautiful. She also revealed that she is having a great time shooting as she is having a lot of fun things to do as she learning something new every day. Ashi further added that she knows that the daily soap has been on-air for the last two years and several viewers have been watching it but for her, it is a new show and newness always has a nice feeling.

Ashi also went on to reveal that after replacing Avneet, who played the role of Jasmine for the first three seasons, she anticipated a lot of negative feedback and comments from fans. She said that she expected negative feedbacks and comments because she was replacing someone and also added that she has seen in the past that audiences do not accept someone so easily. She revealed that she is negative feedbacks and comments from several fan pages, but also not that much as she expected it to be.

Ashi further revealed that there are a lot of people who are praising her telling her that she is doing good. She also added that only two episodes have gone on-air until now and few people have already started already liking her as Yasmine. She also concluded saying that she is happy with the response and hopes that viewers who are not able to accept her as Yasmin start loving her soon.

The show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga airs on Sony Sab at 9 pm. The daily soap also stars Siddharth Nigam, Amir Dalvi, Raashul Tandon and many more in pivotal roles. Over the years, the show has been garnering heaps of praise for the storyline and acting skills.

