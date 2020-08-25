'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga' Fame Ashi Singh Treats Fans With First Workout Video

On Tuesday, August 25, Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga actor Ashi Singh treated her fans as she shared a video while giving a sneak peek into her work out session. The video featured Ashi Singh along with her gym instructor, Farah Rarh. In the short-video, Ashi was seen following the instructions of her trainer while performing squats and planks, among many other exercises. Ashi used Knox Hamilton's song Mission Control in the background for her video-post.

Meanwhile, Singh sported a gym look in a green t-shirt teamed with a pair of black shorts. Instagramming the video, she wrote a caption that read, "sharing my first workout video with you all let me know how is it and should I post more??". In her caption, she also added a few hashtags, such as #workout #partnerworkout #stayfocused and #workharder. Scroll down to take a look at Ashi Singh's work out video.

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to garner more than 35k views and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans was delighted after watching the video. A fan page of Ashi wrote, "Yes ofc ... This is too good And you should post more" while another fan asserted, "Make a youtube video and channel". A fan's comment read, "Damn you are so hardworking". On the other side, a few fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and fire emoticons.

Ashi Singh in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga

Earlier in July, the 23-year-old actor joined the star cast of SAB TV's fantasy-drama, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Ashi is seen essaying the titular character of princess Yasmine, which was earlier played by Avneet Kaur. The cast of the show also features Sidharth Nigam and Smita Bansal in the lead. Due to some health concerns, Avneet quit the show during the nationwide lockdown. The show resumed the shoot and started airing new episodes in July post-Coronvirus-induced lockdown. The fantasy-drama airs on SAB TV at 9 PM from Monday to Friday.

Ashi rose to fame after the success of Sony TV's rom-com serial Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai. Ashi was seen romancing with Randeep Rai. The plot of the show was set in 1990 and inspired by the real-life love story of its producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal.

