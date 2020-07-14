Ashi Singh Catches 'feels Of Aladdin And Yasmine' With Co-star Sidharth Nigam; Watch Video

Recently, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Ashi Singh took the internet by storm as she joined the star cast of Sab TV's popular serial Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga. As the serial has started broadcasting the new episodes, Ashi Singh expressed 'Feels of Aladdin and Yasmine' in the story session of her social media handle. Sharing a boomerang video, in which Ashi and her co-star Siddharth Nigan were seen sporting the look of their character. Ashi is seen flaunting her beautiful peach coloured gown while Sidharth is seen posing with an all-smiling face. Scroll down to watch the video.

Ashi Singh catch 'feels of Aladdin and Yasmine'

Interestingly, actor Ashi Singh has replaced Avneet Kaur in the show as the latter was not comfortable to shoot amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The actor recently took to her Instagram and shared the first look of her as Yasmine from the show. Ashi Singh won the hearts of her fans with her previous show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. She shared the first look of her playing the role of Yasmine opposite Siddharth Nigam. Instagramming the image, she wrote a thank you note and expressed her gratitude as she received a 'warm welcome' from the makers and the cast of the show. Check out the post below.

Not only with the first look post, but Ashi Singh also treated her fans with numerous photos from the sets of the serial. Along with her peach coloured gown, she teamed heavy gold jewellery and a bejewelled crown for her character's look. She also shared a video of herself from her vanity van and a few solo pictures of herself playing the role of Yasmine.

Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga details

Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga is a fantasy television series based on the Arabian Nights character Aladdin. The show started its run from August 2018. Apart from the lead actors, the show also features Smita Bhansal, Aamir Dalvi, Praneet Bhatt and Debina Bonnerjee, among many others, in pivotal characters. It airs on Sab TV from Monday to Friday at 9 PM.

