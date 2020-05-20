Sasural Simar Ka's Ashiesh Roy Seeks Financial Aid, Says 'nobody From Industry Came Ahead'

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy is undergoing dialysis at a hospital in Mumbai and shared the news with his fans over Facebook, keeping them posted about his health. The actor mentioned that he has been admitted to the ICU and has asked his fans for financial help. He mentioned that he needs money urgently for subsequent treatment. Ashiesh Roy further mentioned that he is being undergoing dialysis on a daily basis, hence the cost of treatment has been severely affecting his finances.

Ashiesh Roy Hospitalised

According to a news portal, the actor is in a dire condition and is in desperate need of financial help. In an interview with the news portal, Ashiesh Roy mentioned that his condition is critical and he is at a Juhu hospital at the moment. The actor further added that he has been without work for the past six months and therefore, cannot manage to keep up with the hospital expenses.

Ashiesh Roy added that no one from the industry has come forward to support him in his difficult time. The actor mentioned that people from the industry have not helped him in any way, as per reports. However, he added that he is thankful to his fans who have raised some money for his treatment. However, Ashiesh admitted that while he appreciates the gesture, he does not think that the amount will suffice.

Ashiesh Roy has asked to be rescued from the situation that he is in. He further added that his dialysis treatment costs over ₹90,000 per day and he cannot keep up with the expenses. Further on, the actor mentioned that the hospital is short-staffed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hence things are getting tougher for them.

Ashiesh Roy further told the news portal that on his birthday, he was all alone and not a single person came by to visit him. He mentioned that on his birthday, it was just him and his fight with the disease that is giving him company. Ashiesh also added that the hospital staff has alerted him to pay his medical bills or else they will be forced to stop the treatment, according to a news portal.

