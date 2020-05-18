Manmeet Grewal's Suicide: 'Neighbours Stayed Away Fearing COVID; Shot Videos Instead'

Television actor Manmeet Grewal’s friend Manjit Singh has revealed some shocking details about the former’s suicide. In an interview with a leading media portal, Manjit Singh revealed that the neighbours of the actor refused to help thinking he was a COVID 19 patient. He further told the media portal that some of the neighbours stood there and shot videos instead.

On Friday, May 15, Manmeet Grewal, 32, committed suicide at his Kharghar residence after hanging himself from a ceiling fan. As per reports, he is said to have taken this step as he was under financial burden during the lockdown. As per the interview given by Manjit Singh to a media portal, Manmeet Grewal was unable to pay his rent from the past two months. Moreover, he was having difficulties in meeting his daily expenses.

Read Also | Hina Khan Re-enacts Classic Komolika Scene & Ekta Kapoor Has THIS To Say; Watch

Friend reveals shocking details about Manmeet Grewal's suicide

Manjit Singh told a leading media portal that when he got to know of the news, he tried to reach there as soon as he could. He described the scene of the suicide and gave some shocking details. Manjit told that Manmeet had locked his room from inside and placed a chair on the bed and then he hung himself from the ceiling fan. He further revealed that when Manmeet’s wife heard a chair fall, she went to the room to see Manmeet hanging from the ceiling.

She rushed to hold him and cried for help. Hearing the noise, some neighbours came to see what had gone wrong but stayed away as they feared that Manmeet was COVID positive. Manjit further told the portal that Manmeet’s wife clarified several times that neither of them was COVID positive and pleaded with the neighbours who stood there to help her. However, the neighbours did not help and stayed away. It was only later that someone came forward and cut the dupatta with which he was hanging. The body was taken away 2.5 hours later when an ambulance had come.

Read Also | TV Actor Manmeet Grewal Commits Suicide Due To Depression Caused By Piling Debts & No Work

TV ctaors mourn Manmeet Grewal's death

Manmeet Singh was a television actor and used to do stand-up shows as well. He had gained fame from shows like Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak. Several TV actors mourned his death. Nia Sharma shared a post on her Instagram handle where she wrote a heartfelt message for Manmeet Grewal.

Read Also | Nia Sharma Condoles Manmeet Grewal's Death, Throws Light On The Issue Of Non-payment

Read Also | Gaurav Wadhwa And Other Indian Television Actors Whose Posts Went Viral This Week

Image credits: Manmeet Grewal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.