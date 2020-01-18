Splitsvilla 12 Runner Ups Miesha Iyer & Ashish Bhatia Disappointed With The Final Results

The names of MTV Splitsvilla 12 winner is out. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal are the winners of Splitsvilla 12. The show is said to be one of the biggest franchise of a reality show after Roadies. The dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla is hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha.

The concept of the show is where the young boys and girls meet in a Villa. In this Villa, they bond and form a chemistry. This well is well acquainted with the expression of emotions. Fights and tantrums are an important part of this villa and the show.

This season was believed to be one of the best seasons of Splitsvilla. The show was full of drama, fights, arguments, love and even competitive spirit. Some of the viewers of the show are not able to get over the fact that Ashish and Miesha have lost.

Ashish Bhatia was a part of MTV Roadies season sixth. He was also one of the most consistent performers on the show and his partnership with Miesha Iyer was too dedicated and passionate enough to win the title of the show.

The duo could not win the show which was the reason why the two of them were extremely disappointed. Miesha even said that she had never won anything in life. She also added that she was very desperate to win it and not winning the title after coming so close it did hurt her.

Miesha immediately broke down into tears after the names of the winners were announced. Ashish too was choked. After this, the rest of the contestants gathered along with host Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone in order to cheer them up.

Ashish aur Miesha game toh nahi jeet paaye, par inke pyaar aur dosti ko hum bhi nahi bhool payenge.

How do you think they performed?

Tell us in the comments below.@rannvijaysingha @SunnyLeone@axiom_ayurveda @ManforceIndia @DenverForMen @vega_beautycare#YourBestShotAtLove pic.twitter.com/yu5c6km5Dp — MTV Splitsvilla (@MTVSplitsvilla) January 17, 2020

