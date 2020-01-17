Splitsvilla 12 Winner Couple Declared, Here Is The Prize Priyamvada & Shrey Won

The names of MTV Splitsvilla 12 winner is out. MTV Splitsvilla 12 winner couple has been announced. The show is said to be one of the biggest franchise of a reality show after Roadies. The dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla is hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha. The concept of the show is where the young boys and girls meet in a place called Villa. In this Villa, they bond and form a chemistry. This well is well acquainted with the expression of emotions. Fights and tantrums are an important part of this villa and the show.

The finalist couples of the show are Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mitta and on the other hand, there is Meisha Iyer and Ashish Bhatia. The highly anticipated MTV Splitsvilla 12 winner is finally out. The semi finale episode aired on January 10 and the finale episode will be aired today on January 17 at 7 pm. The viewers of the show were excited to know the new MTV Splitsvilla winner of the show.

This couple is the Splitsvilla 12 winner

Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal is the MTV Splitsvilla 12 winner. The winning time of the winning couple is 21 minutes and 6 seconds. On the other hand, Meisha Iyer and Ashish Bhatia completed their task within 21 minutes 32 seconds.

What will the Splitvilla 12 winner take home?

The Splitsvilla 12 winner couple gets to take home jewels from renowned brand Savya Jewels: Jewels of desire. The viewers of the show and the fans were very happy with the new MTV Splitsvilla 12 winner.

