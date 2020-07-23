Karishma Tanna Shares Pic From Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Sets; Fans Wonder If She's The Winner

On Thursday afternoon, Karishma Tanna shared a stunning selfie from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. As seen in the picture, Karishma is shooting for the finale episode for the reality show. However, even before Karishma's selfie was up, fans took to social media to express that she is the winner of KKK10.

Karishma Tanna's selfie

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner will be declared on Sunday, July 26, but looks like Karishma Tanna's fans think she has already won the show. It all happened after Ekta Kapoor on Tuesday night shared stories with Tanna on Instagram which hinted that the Naagin 3 actor has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. In the story, Ekta Kapoor says 'congratulations'.

Not only Ekta but Harleen Sethi, Hina Khan and Amruta Khanvilkar also put up pictures with Karishma and congratulated her. Amruta Khanvilkar, who was Karishma Tanna's co-contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, wrote, "My gorgeous friend Karishma. May all your dreams and desires come true. PS: Especially aunty's." Check out a glimpse of the same.

Also Read |'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' written update July 11,12: Contestants witness fun and fear

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants

As per the previous weekend's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 episodes' update, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Dharmesh Yelande and Balraj Syal will compete against each other to win the trophy. Earlier, in an interview with a leading news daily, Karishma spoke about her experience on the reality show and how it felt after working with Rohit Shetty and other contestants.

Karishma said that to say a yes to be a part of KKK10 is quite a task. She then added that people have to be very sure and calm about their decision. Once it is a yes, there's no turning back, added Karishma.

Also Read | Aamna Sharif's Birthday: Karishma Tanna, Arjun Bijlani, Hina Khan & Others Pour In Wishes

Also Read | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10': Karishma Tanna & Tejasswi Prakash's fun banter is unmissable

Karishma has managed to perform all the stunts on the show. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash, who recently made an exit from the show was a tough competitor. Now Karishma alone will compete with the other three contestants. This year, KKK10 also had a 'Dosti special' episode which saw the contestants performing tasks with their friends.

Recently, the actor shared a BTS video from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi which sees her indulging in an act with a gorilla. Take a look.

Also Read |Karishma Tanna grooves to 'Illegal Weapon' song; fan asks 'who won Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.