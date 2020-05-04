Ashnoor Kaur Rings In 16th Birthday With 'corona Fighters', Cuts Cake With Watchmen

Patiala Babes actor Ashnoor Kaur ringed in her birthday on May 3 with the watchmen of her building. The actor shared a picture and a video of the same with a beautiful note. Check it out here.

Ashnoor celebrates her 16th bday with 'Corona fighters'

On Sunday night, Ashnoor Kaur took to her Instagram to share glimpses from her 16th birthday celebration amid Coronavirus lockdown. In the picture shared by the actor, Kaur and her society watchmen can be seen gesturing a thumbs up while the former looks ready to cut the cake. The video depicts how all the watchmen crooned the happy birthday song for the actor. Not to miss how each one of them is maintaining their social distance.

In the caption, Ashnoor mentioned about her different experience as this birthday fell amid COVID-19 lockdown. "Somehow felt good... Celebrated with our Corona fighters, the people working for us, the watchmen(of my society) and the smile on their faces made up for all the restrictions", read Kaur's caption. Check out Ashnoor Kaur's Instagram post here.

Also Read | 'Patiala Babes' star Ashnoor Kaur's lockdown diaries is about learning something new daily

Also Read | Rashami Desai, Ankita Lokhande, Ashnoor Kaur grab headlines this week; check TV updates

The Patiala Babes actor also shared glimpses of her birthday celebration at home. With balloons and hearts all over her place, Ashnoor Kaur looks all happy while posing for the camera. Donning a polka dot dress, the actor flaunts her cake and chocolates. She also received birthday wishes from her co-star Sourabh Raaj Jain. Check out the posts here.

Also Read | 'Patiala Babes' fame Ashnoor Kaur spreads awareness about Good Touch and Bad Touch

Also Read | Nia Sharma or Ashnoor Kaur, who wore the yellow jacket better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.