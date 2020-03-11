'Patiala Babes' Fame Ashnoor Kaur Spreads Awareness About Good Touch And Bad Touch

Patiala Babes fame Ashnoor Kaur is seen supporting the issue of 'Good Touch' and 'Bad Touch' through her acting. Patiala Babes is an on-going show which is popular for breaking stereotypes. Ashnoor Kaur essays the role of Mini in the show. This is not the first time when Ashnoor’s character has presented a sensitive issue on television.

Previously in Patiala Babes, Ashnoor Kaur was seen supporting her mother to take divorce from her father. She also supported her mother for getting married again. Currently, Ashnoor Kaur is raising her step-sister Arya in Patiala Babes. Now, she is seen throwing light on the sensitive issue of Good Touch and Bad Touch and co-actor Sourabh Raaj Jain will support her in this fight.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Ashnoor Kaur revealed how her character Mini is appreciated by fans. As per reports, her social media accounts are filled with messages from viewers who are praising her for the way she is dealing with this delicate issue on-screen. Ashnoor Kaur also mentioned how important it is to spread awareness about Good Touch and Bad touch among children.

As per reports, viewers are loving the way Mini is supporting her step sister Arya and her classmate Neha who had been touched inappropriately by one of the peons of the school. Fans reportedly also loved the way Mini encouraged Neha’s mother to speak up about the issue and support her.

Ashnoor Kaur expressed her gratitude saying that she was extremely happy to know that the makers are showcasing a sensitive topic like Good Touch and Bad Touch in their show. She further added how important it is for parents to educate children about this topic as one can never know about someone’s intention. Ashnoor Kaur believes that it is essential to spread awareness rather than regretting it later.

Ashnoor Kaur also revealed how people started messaging her after a few episodes of the Good Touch and Bad Touch track aired on television. She never expected such a humungous response from viewers. It made her feel good that people are loving her responsible character, Ashnoor Kaur added.

