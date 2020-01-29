Ashnoor Kaur's Vacation Diaries Will Make You Envious, See Pictures

Ashnoor Kaur plays the lead role Mini in the popular daily soap titled Patiala Babes. The serial is reportedly topping the charts with its intriguing plot and twists. Only recently, Ashnoor Kaur took to her Instagram to share the big news of Patiala Babes completing 300 episodes. She said it feels like the journey has just started. Meanwhile, Kaur time and again takes time off her busy schedules and escapes for a vacation. Have a look at some of her pictures which will make you want to pack your bags and leave.

Ashnoor Kaur's vacation diaries

Earlier this week, Ashnoor Kaur travelled to a beach destination and shared some pictures from the same. Donning a casual blue outfit, she looked all comfy. In the caption, she wrote, 'Beach baby'.

For New Year's 2020, Ashnoor Kaur escaped to Nanded to seek blessings at the Hazur Sahib Gurudwara. Sharing pictures from the same, she wrote, 'a blessed start to the year'. Se sported an elegant ethnic outfit.

In December, the Patiala Babes star jetted off to Manali for a leisure trip. Ashnoor Kaur's photos from the same, highlighting her poised winter wardrobe is worth watching. Check out.

The next picture shows Ashnoor Kaur having the time of her life in Dubai. She opted for the most vibrant outfits, posing for the camera at ease. Check her pictures.

Ashnoor Kaur's photos from her holiday in an unknown destination stormed the internet. She shared a series of pictures, donning classy outfits. In the caption she wrote, 'A world tour tops my bucket list'.

(Image courtesy: Ashnoor Kaur Instagram)

