Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 27 Written Update | Does Anurag Manage To Save Prerna?

In the January 24 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag learnt from the goon that Prerna was being taken to the cliff. He rushed to save her. He injured Jagga and managed to save Prerna from falling off the cliff. Anurag ran after Ronit to catch him.

Anurag catches the goon

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 27 episode began with Anurag threatening the goon into telling him about Prerna’s whereabouts. But the goon said he did not know. A furious Anurag beat up the man badly after which he told Anurag that Prerna was being taken to the cliff. Anurag took out the sim card from his phone and left to look out for Prerna. Meanwhile, Jagga informs Ronit that Prerna will regain consciousness within some time but the latter assured him that by then they would be on the cliff. Ronit asked Jagga to take the left turn but Ronit still insisted him to do it.

Anurag saves the day

Komolika was waiting for Ronit and the party when she saw them approaching. She told Ronit to wake Prerna up so that she could see her pain. Komolika raised her hand to slap Prerna but Prerna held her hand. She told Komolika that she was not scared of her as she was sure Anurag would come to save her. The two started to argue and suddenly Komolika took out a gun and held Prerna at gunpoint.

She asked Prerna to move towards the cliff. She pushed Prerna and commented that Prerna loved her life a lot. To this, the latter replied that she loved Anurag, the child and her family but she wished Komolika never existed. Komolika asked Ronit to tie up Prerna with one end of the rope. He tied the other end to the car and told Prerna to stand straight so that when Ronits cut the rope Prerna would fall down the cliff. But no sooner did Ronit but the rope than Anurag came there. Everyone saw Anurag and Prerna shouted out to him. Komolika asked Jagga to push Prerna down fast. But Anurag threw a stone at Jagga and he apparently fell. Prerna was also about to fall but Anurag caught the rope.

Komolika pretends to help

Komolika and Ronit looked on. She asked Ronit to leave. Anurag, meanwhile, pulled Prerna upwards. Viraj also came there just then and saw Anurag at the edge of the cliff. He ran to help them. Komolika thought of pretending to have come here to help. She went towards them and offered help. Prerna came up and hugged Anurag. Viraj looked on at the scene. Anurag asked Prerna if she was fine and the latter nodded a yes. He asked Viraj to look after Prerna but she asked him not to leave her. Anurag said he had to punish the people who tried to hurt her. He assured her he would come back and ran after Ronit who was trying to escape from there. The episode ended here.

