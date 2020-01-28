Patiala Babes Written Update January 27: Mini Is Upset With Arya's Tantrums

Patiala Babes 27 January episode begins with Mini locking Arya in her room. Biji tells Mini to open the door as Arya would feel very scared. However, Mini is very firm about her decision of teaching some discipline and manners to Arya.

While Mini is very stressed about Arya's behaviour, Neil comes along and offers her water. A broken Mini opens up to Neil and tells him that she feels very guilty about her actions but Arya needs to learn a lesson, to which Neil tells her that she is just overthinking about it. Neil also explains to her that she is responsible for the whole house, and hence, so much frustration is not good for her health. Moreover, such punishments can also make Arya very stubborn. But Mini is very reluctant to Neil's words.

In the later part of the Patiala Babes 27 January episode, Mini goes to see Arya but the latter tells her that she is not scared of her punishments. Mini gets very frustrated and leaves for the restaurant. After seeing all this, Neil talks to Biji and also tells her that this issue needs to be solved as soon as possible.

While Rani is making Arya eat food, she gets calls from Saroj Mami. Rani, for the moment, ignores her call. Arya, who notices everything, asks Rani to call Saroj so that she can talk to her aunty whereas Saroj is trying her best to provoke Arya all the more. Saroj tries to provoke her against Mini so that she can defeat her.

In the last part of Patiala Babes January 27 episode, Arya is home and Biji walks into her room and asks Arya to forgive Mini and befriend her, to which Arya says she will never ever do that. After Biji, Neil also convinces Mini to put an end to the grievances between them. Neil says that someone amongst them has to bend down and settle the fight. Mini goes to Arya's room and requests the latter to eat food but Arya adamantly says no.

