Samir Sharma Had Penned 'devil Doesn't Stop Screaming' Note On Suicide Days Before Death

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Samir Sharma was found dead at his Mumbai home on Wednesday night. The 44-year-old actor allegedly died by suicide and was found hanging at his residence located at Ahinsa Marg in Malad West. He was found hanging from the ceiling of his kitchen on August 5, 2020. Now netizens have come across to an earlier social media post of the actor on which he had stated the perils of depression and suicide post-Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise.

Samir Sharma had shared a post for Sushant Singh Rajput

Samir had shared a brief and hard-hitting quotation on how society tends to neglect an individual's mental health. The post had him defining the frightening aftermath of schizophrenia, depression, and bipolar disorder. The actor had stated that no one understands what depression feels like until they have experienced it. Samir had captioned the post stating that one should read it if they had genuinely cared about Sushant.

Fans now have been left teary-eyed and have been pouring condolences for the late TV actor post his death. Take a look at the post which Samir had shared on his social media below.

Samir Sharma's death

Meanwhile, according to Malad Police, Sameer Sharma rented the flat in February 2020, weeks before the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor was spotted by his society's watchman who saw the body during his night round and alerted the society members. Looking at the condition of the body, police believe that Samir has been dead for a few days. No suicide note from the apartment of the actor has been recovered as of yet.

Senior Inspector George Fernandez from Malad Police station also said that a case of accidental death has been registered. He added that the body has also been sent for autopsy. The actor earlier suffered from a major health issue but had recovered and resumed his acting post the recovery.

More details regarding Samir's death are yet to be ascertained. The actor was currently a part of Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He essayed the character of Kuhu's father on the show. He is also known for his other roles in hit shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and more.

