Bigg Boss 13: Arti's Panic Attack Leads To A Brawl Between Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 is unarguably one of the most controversial reality shows. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show has many popular television faces as contestants. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Raiz and Paras Chhabra broke into a fight over Arti's panic attack. While the former blamed Sidharth Shukla for Arti's plight, Paras defended Sidharth Shukla. Here is all you need to know.

Asim Riaz blames Sidharth Shukla for Arti's plight

Yesterday, November 25, 2019's episode saw some sweet and romantic moments shared by arch-rival and television actors Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai during a task. Reportedly the Bigg Boss 13 contestants were asked to recreate their iconic scenes from their previous show, Dil Se Dil Tak, which they managed to complete successfully. After the task, when the contestants were having a light moment, sitting and discussing the game with their friends, Sidharth found Arti sitting and crying in a corner. Sidharth Shukla ran to Bigg Boss, to inform him that Arti is having a panic attack. Soon after which, Bigg Boss called Arti Singh to the confession room.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Sings Romantic Song; Arti Asks 'Are You In Love With Himanshi?'

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: The New Promo Features A New Love Affair Between Siddharth And Rashmi

Asim Raiz and Paras Chhabra break into a fight

Soon after Arti entered the confession room, Asim Raiz blamed Sidharth Shukla and his changed behaviour over the weeks as a reason for Arti's worsening condition. To which, Sidharth Shukla said he is not in Bigg Boss 13 to babysit people. Minutes later, Asim heralded Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma with abuses. This led to Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz's fight over the issue.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Weekend Ka Vaar Written Updates | Salman Gets Furious At Housemates

Also Read | Asim Riaz Shows An Unexpected Change Of Behaviour In Bigg Boss 13

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.