Bigg Boss 13 | Weekend Ka Vaar Written Updates | Salman Gets Furious At Housemates

Bigg Boss 13 has crossed its first finale stage. However, the fights and violence in the house only seem to increase. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episodes were filled with drama. There were major aggressive arguments happening between many contestants. Read to know more.

Bigg Boss 13- Weekend Ka Vaar episodes written updates

Saturday

Saturday’s episode of Weekend ka Vaar saw Salman Khan scolding everyone for creating a ruckus inside the house. It was shocking for him to see that despite him telling the housemates to control their aggressiveness every week, they still continued to do the same. All the housemates apologised, but Salman Khan continued to say that whatever he was saying was for their betterment and that Bigg Boss is a very huge platform for people that opens up many opportunities, career-wise.

Salman Khan got very furious at Himanshi for pushing Shehnaaz, for a very small and petty reason. He said that Himanshi should be out of the house. Salman reprimanded Hindustani Bhau for pushing Paras to which Bhau explained that he did so only because Paras misbehaved with Himanshi. Salman seemed to be in no mood for any explanation and asked them to continue the task. Shefali was asked to come to the katghara and explain her decision during the captaincy task. Salman said that her decision was pure bias, and as a sanchalak she had no rights to give any advice. Shefali explained her point of view and apologised, saying that it was her error in judgment.

Salman Khan asked Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz to go for sultani akhada, but when they asked for their sports gear, Salman began talking to the production team, saying, “Let them go, let them beat the *** out of each other. This has been going on for long”. He later told the housemates that he wanted Asim and Sidharth to go for it but Colors people wanted Shehnaaz and Himanshi to go for the duel.

Sunday

In Sunday’s episode of Weekend ka Vaar, Salman Khan revealed a few secrets and exposed the contestants in front of each other. Salman started the episode by informing Arti and Devoleena that they have received equal votes and will have to leave the house. However, Salman asked them to stay inside the house for the episode. Later, Salman assigned everyone a task where they had to burst the ‘Galat Faimi Ke Gubbare’. The episode took a very interesting turn when the family members of the housemates were called up as the panellists to discuss their viewpoints. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij spoke in support of Sidharth Shukla, whereas, Akansha Puri and Parag Tyagi supported their partners, Paras, and Shefali respectively. Umar Riaz, on the other hand, represented the side of his brother Asim Riaz.

Ranvijay Singh also visited the Bigg Boss contestants to give the housemates a special treat and also promote his MTV’s Biryani Campaign. Ranvijay gave them a task called 'BB Ke Sitare' where the contestants had to select a person from the house who they think don’t deserve to be on the BB sitare wall and tear their poster creatively. Then, Salman introduced ‘Who said what’ task wherein contestants had to guess the name of the housemates who made the given statement about them and spray their face with foam. At the end, Salman asked Devoleena and Aarti to go out and wait at the main door for 10 mins, the door will open, and a hand will pull the evicted contestant out of the house. Rashami kept crying for Devoleena even as she tried her best to calm Rashami down.

